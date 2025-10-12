Mountaineers Fall Late on the Road to Hendrix

AD

CONWAY, Ark. — The Schreiner University women’s soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Hendrix College on Friday evening.

The Mountaineers held strong defensively for most of the match before the Warriors broke through in the 88th minute with the game’s lone goal. Schreiner limited Hendrix to just five shots on goal while goalkeeper Emilie Novasad tallied four saves in the effort.

Abby De Hoyos recorded the Mountaineers’ lone shot of the match, and Schreiner earned five corner kicks while matching Hendrix with six fouls apiece.

With the loss, Schreiner moves to 3-6-0 overall and 2-3-1 in SCAC play, while Hendrix improves to 4-5-2. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back in their next matchup.