Mountaineers Hold Off Late Comeback By Centenary

Mountaineers held off the late comeback by the Ladies of Centenary. Brie Sosa was the standout player, leading the team with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Despite shooting 7-18 from the field, her all-around effort helped push the team to victory. Bel Martinez provided a big boost off the bench with 13 points and 6 rebounds, shooting an efficient 6-12 from the field. Skye Thomas also had a solid all-around game with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Madison Parham helped on both ends, grabbing 5 rebounds and contributing 10 points. Free-throw shooting was a bright spot, with the team going 12-16 (75%) from the line.The team’s defense was key in sealing the win, with strong rebounding (36 total boards) and crucial stops at important moments. Though the offense had its struggles, the defensive effort kept the game within reach and allowed the team to capitalize on fast breaks and second-chance opportunities.