Mountaineers Open 2025 Season with 2–1 Weekend

Houston, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team opened its 2025 campaign with a strong showing, picking up two wins before falling in its finale against Hardin-Simmons at the UST openning weekend tournament. The Mountaineers finished the weekend 2–1, flashing depth, balance, and defensive grit in their first matches of the year.

Game 1 – Schreiner 3, Alverno 0

The Mountaineers started fast, sweeping Alverno behind a balanced attack and aggressive serving. Giana Hilliard led the way with 8 kills on .444 hitting and added 12 digs and 3 aces for 11 points. Lauren Monaco and Jesse Garner chipped in 5 kills each, while Ryleigh Jones and Emma Miller hit an efficient .444 with 4 kills apiece.

Setter Harlie Gallaspy handed out 13 assists and fired 4 aces, helping Schreiner rack up 12 total service aces in the match. Defensively, Jenna Palomarez anchored the back row with 14 digs as the Mountaineers cruised to a season-opening sweep.

Game 2 – Schreiner 3, Adrian 0

Schreiner kept rolling in match two, sweeping Adrian behind a dominant performance from Mackenzie Strban, who tallied 12 kills on .455 hitting to lead all players. Hilliard added 10 kills and 10 digs for a double-double, while Garner contributed 7 kills.

Gallaspy ran the offense with 19 assists and 4 aces, while Gaby Torres chipped in 12 assists. Palomarez was again a defensive standout with 19 digs, supported by libero Abby Meaux with 8. At the net, Jones (4 block assists) and Garner (3) helped hold the Bulldogs in check. Schreiner finished with a sharp .312 team hitting percentage, sealing their second straight sweep.

Game 3 – Hardin-Simmons 3, Schreiner 1

In their final match of the weekend, Schreiner fought hard but came up short against Hardin-Simmons in four sets. Hilliard again led the offense with 13 kills and 12 digs, while Strban followed with 12 kills and Jones added 7.

Despite 47 total kills, Schreiner was hampered by 26 errors and finished at .125 hitting for the match. Palomarez (17 digs) and Meaux (13) kept the defense steady, and Monaco posted 4 total blocks at the net. Torres (15 assists, 11 digs) and Gallaspy (11 assists, 1 ace) split the setting duties, but the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome Hardin-Simmons’ pressure.

Coach Tiffin added: “Overall I’m very happy with where we are. Two good wins with everyone seeing the court allowed us to continue to work on team chemistry and getting comfortable with each other. Hardin-Simmons is a very good team and they have a good chance to be in their conference championship match. We battled and learned a lot. I’m excited to get back on the court and see us improve”

Mountaineers head to Oregon next week to compete in the Lewis and Clark tournament.