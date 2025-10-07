Mountaineers Power Past Texas Lutheran, 49–28, Behind Balanced Attack

AD

Ponce throws three TDs, Lora lead ground game as defense holds TLU to 82 rushing yards

SEGUIN, Texas — October 6, 2025 — Schreiner University Football earned its second straight road victory Monday night, defeating Texas Lutheran University, 49–28, in a hard-fought matchup that showcased the Mountaineers’ most complete team performance of the season.

Led by transfer quarterback Isaac Ponce, who went 14-of-23 for 196 yards and three touchdowns, the Mountaineers (3-0) combined a physical running game with explosive plays through the air. Freshman running back Christian Lora powered the ground attack with 23 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns

Ponce spread the ball to six different receivers. Derrick Gray hauled in five receptions for 84 yards, including a highlight-reel 63-yard touchdown. Nicholas Hall added a 43-yard TD reception, and Cade Jones caught a 4-yard score that gave Schreiner a two-possession lead just before halftime.

“We played with great energy and balance tonight,” said Head Coach Keith Allen. “I’m proud of how our guys responded in critical moments, especially in the second quarter. We still have work to do in short-yardage execution and ball security, but this was a strong step forward for our program.”

The Mountaineers’ defense limited TLU to just 82 rushing yards on 42 attempts (1.9 avg) and came up with three takeaways to swing momentum. Daniel Colunga and Kam Fears each intercepted a pass, while Andrew Hajek forced a fumble recovered by Elegant Thompson. Schreiner also held the Bulldogs to 9-of-20 on third down and 2-of-6 on fourth down.

Special teams were flawless as kicker Bryce Warren went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points, while Hajek added a 40-yard punt return and a 33-yard kickoff return to give the offense favorable field position.

Scoring Summary Highlights

Lora 5-yd TD run and Vasquez 2-yd TD run opened a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

and opened a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Ponce connected with Gray (63 yd) and Jones (4 yd) for second-quarter touchdowns to break a 21-21 tie.

and for second-quarter touchdowns to break a 21-21 tie. Hall’s 43-yd TD reception in the third quarter stretched the lead to 42-28.

in the third quarter stretched the lead to 42-28. Breaux sealed the game with a 2-yd TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Team Totals

Total Offense: 383 yards (182 rush / 201 pass)

383 yards (182 rush / 201 pass) First Downs: 17 | Third-Down Efficiency: 7-14 (50%)

17 | 7-14 (50%) Turnovers: 3 | Penalties: 10 for 50 yards

Schreiner improves to 3-0 in its developmental season and returns to action next Monday, October 13, against Howard Payne JV in Brownwood, Texas.