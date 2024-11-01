Mountaineers ready to host Centenary.

AD

The Schreiner Mountaineers men’s soccer team is set to face off against Centenary today at 1:00 PM, with the anticipation of an exciting matchup hanging in the air. As the team takes the field, they’ll be looking to build momentum heading into a significant weekend.

This afternoon’s game is critical for the Mountaineers as they sharpen their skills and strengthen their team dynamics ahead of Senior Day this Sunday. That matchup against the University of the Ozarks at 12:00 PM will be a special occasion, honoring the dedication and contributions of the team’s seniors.