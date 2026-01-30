Mountaineers Roll Past Ozarks for 98–82 Home Victory

AD

he Schreiner University men’s basketball team earned a convincing 98–82 victory over Ozarks (Ark.) on Friday evening at Stephens Family Arena, controlling the game from the opening tip and improving to 8–10 overall and 5–4 in conference play.

Schreiner set the tone early, shooting 55.2 percent from the floor in the first half and knocking down eight three-pointers to take a 54–46 lead at the break. The Mountaineers never trailed in the contest and pushed the advantage to as many as 21 points in the second half.

Five Mountaineers finished in double figures, led by Dylan Snow, who poured in a game-high 18 points while adding seven rebounds. Mason McGowan followed with 17 points, connecting on five three-pointers, while Justin Gooden chipped in 16 points and dished out five assists. DJ Miller added 16 points, and Eyal Shamri contributed 18 points off the bench to round out Schreiner’s balanced scoring effort.

Schreiner shot an efficient 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc, while also forcing 21 Ozarks turnovers that turned into 25 points. The Mountaineers also held the advantage in fast-break scoring, 22–12, and matched Ozarks with 33 bench points.

Ozarks was led by Shamri, who scored 18 points, but Schreiner’s depth and consistent offensive pressure proved too much down the stretch as the Mountaineers closed out the win.

Schreiner will look to carry the momentum forward as conference play continues.