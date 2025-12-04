AD

Mountaineers Roll Past Southwestern, 80–59

KERRVILLE, Texas — Schreiner men’s basketball delivered a dominant performance Tuesday night, powering past Southwestern 80–59 inside Stephens Family Arena.

The Mountaineers set the tone early, surging to a 39–26 halftime lead behind efficient paint scoring and a disruptive defensive effort. Schreiner forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 21 fast-break points, maintaining control from start to finish and pushing the lead to as many as 27 points in the second half.

Schreiner’s balanced attack featured key contributions across the roster:

Dylan Snow led the way with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals , attacking in transition and finishing consistently at the rim.

Justin Gooden added 15 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds , providing steady guard play and sparking several scoring runs.

Hudson Czarnecki delivered a strong performance off the bench with 10 points and 3 rebounds, giving the Mountaineers valuable scoring depth.

The Mountaineers dominated the interior, outscoring the Pirates 42–22 in the paint, and received 32 bench points in one of their most complete outings of the season.

With the victory, Schreiner improves to 4–3 and continues to build momentum heading into the weekend.