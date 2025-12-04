AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Roll Past Southwestern

todayDecember 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Mountaineers Roll Past Southwestern, 80–59

KERRVILLE, Texas — Schreiner men’s basketball delivered a dominant performance Tuesday night, powering past Southwestern 80–59 inside Stephens Family Arena.

The Mountaineers set the tone early, surging to a 39–26 halftime lead behind efficient paint scoring and a disruptive defensive effort. Schreiner forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 21 fast-break points, maintaining control from start to finish and pushing the lead to as many as 27 points in the second half.

Schreiner’s balanced attack featured key contributions across the roster:

  • Dylan Snow led the way with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, attacking in transition and finishing consistently at the rim.

  • Justin Gooden added 15 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds, providing steady guard play and sparking several scoring runs.

  • Hudson Czarnecki delivered a strong performance off the bench with 10 points and 3 rebounds, giving the Mountaineers valuable scoring depth.

The Mountaineers dominated the interior, outscoring the Pirates 42–22 in the paint, and received 32 bench points in one of their most complete outings of the season.

With the victory, Schreiner improves to 4–3 and continues to build momentum heading into the weekend.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%