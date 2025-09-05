AD

Mountaineers Shine in Debut on New Field with 8–0 Victory

It was a historic day for Schreiner Women’s Soccer as the Mountaineers christened their brand-new home field with an emphatic 8–0 win over North American University on Friday afternoon. A crowd of 300 fans witnessed a dominant performance from start to finish as Schreiner controlled possession and attacked relentlessly.

The Mountaineers wasted no time making history. Abigail Scott netted the first-ever goal on the new field in the 8th minute, assisted by Sarada Farneti. Just moments later, Farneti found the back of the net herself, extending the lead. Schreiner continued to pile on with goals from Madison Carmickle and Taylor Barton to take a commanding 4–0 advantage into halftime.

The second half brought more fireworks. Jess Sinclair, Aspen Ulibarri, Emma Osuna, and Barton,her second of the day rounded out the scoring. In total, the Mountaineers had eight different players contribute goals or assists, showcasing the team’s depth and balance.

Defensively, Schreiner was just as strong. Goalkeepers Emilie Novasad and Jayden Ford combined for the clean sheet, while the back line allowed just three total shots all match.

The Mountaineers outshot the Stallions 24–3, with an incredible 18 shots on goal compared to just one from their opponent. Schreiner also held a decisive edge in possession, set pieces, and tempo throughout the match.

With the 8–0 victory, Schreiner not only celebrated its first win of the season but also etched a memorable chapter into the program’s history with a perfect debut on its new field.

The Mountaineers move to 2-0 on the season and head to San Antonio on Sunday to take on Texas A&M San Antonio.