Mountaineers Split Weekend with Win Over St. Thomas, Setback Against Colorado College

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team earned a strong four-set win over St. Thomas (TX) on Friday before falling to Colorado College on Saturday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play at Stephens Family Arena.

On Friday, the Mountaineers took down the Celts 3–1 (25–12, 18–25, 25–20, 25–21). Schreiner hit an efficient .273 for the match while holding St. Thomas to .235. Giana Hilliard led the offense with 17 kills, while Jesse Garner added 16 kills, respectively, as Schreiner improved to 21–4 overall and 12–2 in SCAC play.

Saturday’s match saw the Mountaineers battle hard but fall to Colorado College 3–1 (23–25, 20–25, 25–19, 18–25). Hilliard again paced Schreiner with 20 kills and 16 digs, while Ryleigh Jones added 11 kills and Lauren Monaco finished with 4 Defensively, libero Jenna Palomarez recorded 21 digs, and Gallaspy dished out 26 assists.

Coacj Jeremiah Tiffin added “An up and down week for sure. We fought against TLU and got a win on the road and then played incredible against a great St Thomas team. Unfortunately we couldn’t pull it out against Colorado. Now we get ready for one last road trip next week.”

Schreiner moves to 21–6 overall and 12–3 in SCAC competition heading into the final week of the regular season.