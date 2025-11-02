AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Split Weekend with Win Over St. Thomas, Setback Against Colorado College

todayNovember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team earned a strong four-set win over St. Thomas (TX) on Friday before falling to Colorado College on Saturday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play at Stephens Family Arena.

On Friday, the Mountaineers took down the Celts 3–1 (25–12, 18–25, 25–20, 25–21). Schreiner hit an efficient .273 for the match while holding St. Thomas to .235. Giana Hilliard led the offense with 17 kills, while Jesse Garner added 16 kills, respectively, as Schreiner improved to 21–4 overall and 12–2 in SCAC play.

Saturday’s match saw the Mountaineers battle hard but fall to Colorado College 3–1 (23–25, 20–25, 25–19, 18–25). Hilliard again paced Schreiner with 20 kills and 16 digs, while Ryleigh Jones added 11 kills and Lauren Monaco finished with 4 Defensively, libero Jenna Palomarez recorded 21 digs, and Gallaspy dished out 26 assists.

Coacj Jeremiah Tiffin added “An up and down week for sure. We fought against TLU and got a win on the road and then played incredible against a great St Thomas team. Unfortunately we couldn’t pull it out against Colorado. Now we get ready for one last road trip next week.”

Schreiner moves to 21–6 overall and 12–3 in SCAC competition heading into the final week of the regular season.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to St. Thomas in Conference Opener

Women's Soccer Falls to St. Thomas in Conference Opener KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner women's soccer dropped its American Southwest Conference opener Friday evening, falling 2–1 to the University of St. Thomas (TX) at Mountaineer Field. The Mountaineers (2-4-1, 0-1-0 SCAC) struck first in the 23rd minute when Jess Sinclair buried […]

todayOctober 31, 2025

Sports News

Volleyball Sweeps Concordia at Home to Stay Perfect in Conference Play

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner volleyball earned a dominant home victory Friday night, sweeping Concordia (TX) 3–0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) inside Stephens Family Arena. The Mountaineers (10-3, 3-0 SCAC) continued their strong start to conference play, controlling each set with balanced offense and solid defense. Schreiner hit an impressive .354 as […]

todayOctober 31, 2025

AD
0%