AD

Mountaineers Stay Unbeaten in SCAC Play with Dominant Weekend Sweep

SEGUIN, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2025 season with three straight conference wins at home, sweeping Centenary (LA), LeTourneau, and Ozarks (AR) in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play. The Mountaineers did not drop a set all weekend, improving to 14–3 overall and a perfect 6–0 in SCAC play.

Saturday — Schreiner Sweeps Centenary and LeTourneau

Schreiner opened the weekend with a 3–0 victory over Centenary (26–24, 25–11, 25–21). The Mountaineers were efficient offensively, hitting .277 as a team while holding the Ladies to just .049. Giana Hilliard led the way with 11 kills, while Lauren Monaco added steady play at the net and from the service line. Schreiner tallied six total team blocks and dominated the middle sets to secure the sweep.

In Saturday’s second match, the Mountaineers remained sharp with a 3–0 win over LeTourneau (25–16, 25–15, 25–18). Schreiner’s offense hit .244 as a team, led again by Monaco’s 11 kills on a .538 hitting percentage. Ryleigh Jones added nine kills, and setter Harlie Gallaspy ran the attack smoothly with 46 assists as the Mountaineers controlled the pace throughout.

Sunday — Mountaineers Finish the Weekend with Sweep of Ozarks

Schreiner capped the weekend with another dominant sweep, defeating Ozarks (25–17, 25–14, 25–22) to stay undefeated in conference play. The Mountaineers hit .276 as a team while holding Ozarks to .071. Hilliard once again led the offense with 12 kills, and Monaco chipped in six more. Libero Jenna Palomarez posted a team-high 18 digs, and Schreiner totaled four team blocks to close out the weekend on a high note.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “Overall we are ecstatic with our weekend. We set out at the beginning of the week to not just win these matches but to also get better individually and as a group. I believe we accomplished that goal. Now we have a couple days to prepare for a tough road trip next weekend.”

Up Next

The Mountaineers (14–3, 6–0 SCAC) sit atop the SCAC standings after the perfect weekend and will look to keep the momentum going next weekend when they return to conference action on the road.