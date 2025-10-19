Mountaineers Sweep Concordia in SCAC Road Victory

AD

AUSTIN, Texas — Schreiner Volleyball continued its strong conference play with a dominant 3–0 sweep (25–14, 25–16, 25–16) over Concordia University Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Deb & Don Christian Fieldhouse.

The Mountaineers’ offense was firing on all cylinders, hitting an impressive .324 as a team. Giana Hilliard led the attack with 13 kills on .591 hitting, while Lauren Monaco and Mackenzie Strban added steady production at the net. Harlie Gallaspy set the tone with 61 assists and 12 digs, running the offense efficiently throughout the match.

Defensively, Jenna Palomarez anchored the back row with 11 digs. The Mountaineers held Concordia to a .078 hitting percentage and limited their side-out chances in every set.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “Great win today on the road against a well coached Concordia team. They made us earn our points and we responded really well. Overall it was a great team performance but Harlie Gallaspy and Mackenzie Strban were fantastic today. We’re excited about our senior night on Tuesday. Hopefully we have a great crowd to honor the winningest class in Schreiner’s NCAA history.”

With the victory, Schreiner improves to 16–4 overall and 8–1 in SCAC play, while Concordia drops to 10–11, 3–7. The Mountaineers will look to carry their momentum into next week’s conference matchups.