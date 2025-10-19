AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Sweep Concordia in SCAC Road Victory

todayOctober 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD

AUSTIN, Texas — Schreiner Volleyball continued its strong conference play with a dominant 3–0 sweep (25–14, 25–16, 25–16) over Concordia University Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Deb & Don Christian Fieldhouse.

The Mountaineers’ offense was firing on all cylinders, hitting an impressive .324 as a team. Giana Hilliard led the attack with 13 kills on .591 hitting, while Lauren Monaco and Mackenzie Strban added steady production at the net. Harlie Gallaspy set the tone with 61 assists and 12 digs, running the offense efficiently throughout the match.

Defensively, Jenna Palomarez anchored the back row with 11 digs. The Mountaineers held Concordia to a .078 hitting percentage and limited their side-out chances in every set.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “Great win today on the road against a well coached Concordia team. They made us earn our points and we responded really well. Overall it was a great team performance but Harlie Gallaspy and Mackenzie Strban were fantastic today. We’re excited about our senior night on Tuesday. Hopefully we have a great crowd to honor the winningest class in Schreiner’s NCAA history.”

With the victory, Schreiner improves to 16–4 overall and 8–1 in SCAC play, while Concordia drops to 10–11, 3–7. The Mountaineers will look to carry their momentum into next week’s conference matchups.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Mountaineers Earn Two Wins at UMHB Tournament

Mountaineers Earn Two Wins at UMHB Tournament Belton, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Volleyball turned in a strong weekend showing at the Mary Hardin-Baylor Tournament, posting a 2–1 record with wins over Methodist and Alverno. The Mountaineers now stand at 6–4 overall on the season. Schreiner opened play […]

todayOctober 19, 2025

Sports News

Mountaineers Fall to ETBU

Schreiner Falls To East Texas Baptist Kerrville, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Women's Soccer battled hard but came up short on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 3–0 decision at East Texas Baptist. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers broke through in the 65th minute when Ryan McClain found […]

todayOctober 19, 2025

AD
0%