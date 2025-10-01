Mountaineers Sweep Southwestern on the Road

AD

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Schreiner volleyball delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, sweeping Southwestern (25-23, 25-23, 25-22) on Wednesday night at the Corbin J. Robertson Center.

The Mountaineers (11-3, 3-0 SCAC) hit .292 as a team and used a dominant blocking presence (10.0 team blocks) to stifle the Pirates (12-4, 5-1 SAA). Every set came down to the wire, but Schreiner had the finishing touch each time to earn its fifth conference win. Giana Hilliard powered the attack with 10 kills, 12 digs, while Lauren Monaco was lights out, recording 8 kills on an incredible .667 hitting percentage. Mackenzie Strban added 10 kills, giving Schreiner three double-digit attackers. Harlie Gallaspy kept the offense in rhythm with 18 assists and 4 digs, while libero Jenna Palomarez led the defensive effort with 15 digs. Schreiner’s front line was the difference, out-blocking Southwestern 10-2 and forcing the Pirates into just a .203 hitting percentage.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “This was a great win for our program. Our first true road game and we played with the urgency we needed. Southwestern is so well coached and a couple rallies was the difference. Our offense was really good tonight. Our setters continually put our hitters in good positions and they took advantage. Plus Ryleigh Jones with 6 blocks set the tone.”

The Mountaineers head to Seguin this weekend for the SCAC crossover