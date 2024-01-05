AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Move over George Birge, here comes Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll and more

todayJanuary 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

This week, George Birge tops the country chart with his debut solo single, “Mind on You,” and as the calendar turns to 2024, there are plenty of new songs vying to take his place:

 Tim McGraw’s releasing “One Bad Habit” as the follow-up to his 47th #1, “Standing Room Only.” The new track’s from his surprise Poet’s Resume EP, which came out in November.

 Jelly Roll’s next missive from Whitsitt Chapel is “Halfway to Hell,” on the heels of “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson becoming his third country #1 in a row.

— New sister duo Tigirlily Gold hopes to build on the success of “Shoot Tequila” with their new single, “I Tried a Ring On.”

Exactly how difficult is it for a new artist to make it to the top with their debut, like George Birge? According to Country Aircheck, only eight artists have accomplished the feat in the past two years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%