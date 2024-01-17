Movie based on Anthony Kiedis’ ‘Scar Tissue’ autobiography in early development

Hachette Books

While it’s understood that Hollywood sells Californication, it’ll also be producing an Anthony Kiedis movie.

According to Deadline, a film based on the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman’s 2004 autobiography, Scar Tissue, is in early development with Universal Pictures, which has optioned the rights to the book.

The New York Times bestselling Scar Tissue dives into Kiedis’ difficult childhood and goes into great detail about his drug addiction. The book was previously set to be adapted for TV, first by HBO and then by FX, but the show never materialized.

In other adaptation of rock star lives news, the opera based on Last Days, the 2005 film loosely inspired by Kurt Cobain, is set to make its U.S. debut on February 6 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The production previously premiered in London in 2022.