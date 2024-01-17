AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Movie based on Anthony Kiedis’ ‘Scar Tissue’ autobiography in early development

todayJanuary 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Hachette Books

While it’s understood that Hollywood sells Californication, it’ll also be producing an Anthony Kiedis movie.

According to Deadline, a film based on the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman’s 2004 autobiography, Scar Tissue, is in early development with Universal Pictures, which has optioned the rights to the book.

The New York Times bestselling Scar Tissue dives into Kiedis’ difficult childhood and goes into great detail about his drug addiction. The book was previously set to be adapted for TV, first by HBO and then by FX, but the show never materialized.

In other adaptation of rock star lives news, the opera based on Last Days, the 2005 film loosely inspired by Kurt Cobain, is set to make its U.S. debut on February 6 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The production previously premiered in London in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%