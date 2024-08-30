AD
Mike FM Music News

MTV VMAs announce “Most Iconic Performance” nods: Lady Gaga, Madonna, Taylor & more

todayAugust 30, 2024

This year is the 40th anniversary of the MTV VMAs — the very first one was held in 1984 — so it’s a good year to introduce a new category: VMAs Most Iconic Performance.

The nominees are some of the ones you’d expect: Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera‘s kiss; Lady Gaga‘s bloody “Paparazzi;” Taylor Swift singing “You Belong With Me” in the subway and on the streets of New York City; Beyonce revealing her pregnancy while singing “Love On Top;” Eminem and seemingly hundreds of lookalikes walking through the audience for “The Real Slim Shady;” Madonna’s seductive “Like a Virgin” at the first MTV VMAs; and Katy Perry singing “Roar” in a boxing ring under the Brooklyn Bridge.

You can vote for 24 hours starting Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story; just tap to vote.

Including social categories, Taylor Swift is still the leading 2024 MTV VMAs nominee with 12 nods overall, followed by Post Malone with 11 and Eminem with 8.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 from the UBS Arena in Queens, NY.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

