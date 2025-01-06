AD
Entertainment News

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Photo Courtesy of Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million
3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million
4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million
5. Wicked – $10.2
6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million
7. Babygirl – $4.49 million
8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million
9. Homestead – $2.1 million
10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

