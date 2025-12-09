AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Multiple people injured in shooting at Kentucky State University: Governor

todayDecember 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to the university and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

A suspect is in custody, according to Beshear and local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

“At this time, we are aware of some injuries,” Beshear said on X. “Let’s pray for all those affected.”

The campus is on lockdown until further notice, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%