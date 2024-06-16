Multiple people shot at Michigan splash pad park, suspect dead: Police

ABC

(ROCHESTER PARK HILLS, Mich.) — Nine people were shot, including two children, after a person opened fire at a splash pad park in Michigan Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was found dead after the shooting near the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, about 25 miles north of Detroit, Saturday evening.

The suspect was identified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as 42-year-old Michael William Nash. He died by suicide, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that preliminary information shows the shooting appeared to be random. The suspect allegedly exited a vehicle, opened fire on the splash pad, reloaded, opened fire again and then left, according to Bouchard.

The suspect allegedly fired 28 rounds, according to the sheriff.

An 8-year-old boy was struck in the head and was in critical condition, the sheriff said. A 4-year-old boy was struck in the thigh and was in stable condition, he said. Their mother, 39, was in critical condition with injuries to her abdomen and legs, the sheriff said.

A sergeant monitoring a live 911 channel heard the first call come in at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Officers arrived at the scene within 2 minutes, but the suspect had already fled, Bouchard said.

Officers said they recovered a semi-automatic handgun and three magazines at the scene. An AR-15-style rifle was found on a table at the suspect’s home, he said.

“I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X.