National News

Multistate manhunt underway for armed, dangerous man who dragged Massachusetts state trooper with car: Police

todayAugust 20, 2025

Background
Officials in three New England states are searching for Mason Payne, a 23-year-old who led Massachusetts police on a high-speed chase, dragged a state trooper and then fled into Connecticut, according to the Shelton, Connecticut, Police Department. Shelton CT Police Department

(SHELTON, Conn. ) — The hunt is on for a Vermont man who led Massachusetts police on a high-speed chase, dragged a state trooper and then fled into Connecticut, according to the Shelton, Connecticut, Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, police in Dover, Vermont, said Mason Payne, 23, was involved in an armed domestic assault. Later that night at approximately 10 p.m., he was stopped in Holyoke, Massachusetts, by a state police trooper, officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the stop, Payne dragged the trooper several feet with his vehicle before fleeing. The pursuit ended for safety reasons, police said.

Payne, of Weathersfield, Vermont, was last seen driving an older model black Audi sedan, police said. Officials said the vehicle might “possibly” have temporary Vermont plates.

Payne is considered armed and dangerous and has made threats to harm law enforcement officers, according to police.

Anyone who sees Payne or his vehicle should not approach but instead call 911 and “provide as many details as possible,” officials said.

Written by: ABC News

