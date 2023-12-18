AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music from Goo Goo Dolls, Train & more light up the holidays at hospitals nationwide

todayDecember 18, 2023

L-R John Rzeznik, Marc Roberge, Pat Monahan; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Musicians On Call

Starting December 18, staff and patients at more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide can enjoy exclusive performances from top artists, courtesy of Musicians On Call.

Musicians On Call brings music programming to health care facilities across the country, including virtual, digital and live bedside performances. On December 11, artists including Goo Goo Dolls singer John RzeznikA Great Big World‘s Ian Axel, Train‘s Pat Monahan and O.A.R.‘s Marc Roberge gathered in New York City to do a concert called Hope for the Holidays, which was recorded for hospital airing.

Among the performances staff and patients will enjoy are Rzeznik singing “Iris” and “Slide,” Monahan singing “Drops of Jupiter” and “Calling All Angels,” Roberge doing “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” and Axel singing “Say Something.”

Other artists who participated in the concert were Suzanne Vega, Eric Hutchinson, American Idol contestant-turned-Broadway star Constantine Maroulis and Vicki Peterson of The Bangles

The show’s audience included caregivers and staff from the New York area, as well as some from San Jose, Memphis and Phoenix. They all received a gift card to go anywhere Southwest Airlines flies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

