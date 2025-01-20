Music news: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and more

Following the news that she’s been added to the FireAid benefits taking place Jan. 30 in Inglewood, California, LA native Olivia Rodrigo has posted about the tragedy. “It’s been heartbreaking to see such devastation in my hometown these past few weeks,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I love LA so much and I’m looking forward to joining some wonderful musicians as we raise money to support those impacted.”

Don’t believe those rumors that Justin Bieber‘s marriage to his wife, Hailey, is in trouble. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, captured by a Hailey fan account, Justin posted a photo of her, along with the message, “THE GREATEST WOMAN I HAVE AND WILL EVER KNOW.” Justin and Hailey, who are parents to baby son Jack Blues, are in Aspen, Colorado, with pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner, People reports.

The man who stabbed multiple people at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last year in Southport, England, has pleaded guilty, reports the U.K. paper The Guardian. Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attack, admitted to killing three young girls and trying to murder 10 others. He also pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist material and the poison ricin. He’ll receive a life sentence. At the time, Taylor said that she was “in complete shock” at the “horror” of the attack and later visited the families of those affected.