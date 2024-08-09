AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Adele, Taylor Swift and more

todayAugust 9, 2024

Did Adele just officially confirm her engagement to Rich Paul? At her show in Munich Friday night, she responded to a fan’s poster that asked “Will you marry me?” “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married,” she told the fan.

If you are a Swiftie who traveled to Vienna for Taylor Swift’s now-canceled shows, the Austrian city still wants to make sure you have a good time. Vienna is offering free admission to museums and public pools, burger restaurants are offering free meals to fans and Swarovski is giving each ticket holder a crystal as a keepsake. Taylor’s three Vienna shows were canceled earlier this week following a foiled terror plot.

American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi has released a new track called “Road to Hana,” which pays homage to his native Hawaii. “I’ve always been proud of my heritage and where I was raised,” he says in a statement. “Hawaii is such a big place with so many beautiful secret destinations. There’s a few however that are known around the world. The road to Hana is 64.4 miles of untouched beauty. This song is a celebration of that beauty and everything it has to offer.”

Sabrina Carpenter attended Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party in Santa Monica, California, Thursday night, where she accepted an award as one of this year’s Power of Young Hollywood honorees. “I just hope that you guys keep believing in yourselves and dream,” she said her acceptance speech.

Written by: ABC News

