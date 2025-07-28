AD
Music notes: Alex Warren, Chappell Roan and more

todayJuly 28, 2025

Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” remains the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, racking up an eighth week on top. “Golden” by HUNTR/X is #2, “Daisies” by Justin Bieber slides to #3 and “What I Want,” Morgan Wallen‘s duet with Tate McRae, is #4.

After much teasing, Chappell Roan has announced that she will debut her brand-new single “The Subway” Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Dua Lipa‘s verified TeamDuaHQ Instagram account, Dua is now the first female artist to hit 14 billion streams on two albums. The first is her 2017 self-titled debut; the second is 2020’s Future Nostalgia. And in other Dua news, she posted footage of herself screaming her lungs out at Oasis‘ reunion concert Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Sabrina Carpenter‘s been revealing the songs on her new album, Man’s Best Friend, by having different fans pose with an adorable golden retriever puppy as they unveil each title. She’s also made the album itself as cuddly as a puppy. She wrote on TikTok, “I made a special Luxe vinyl for Man’s Best Friend that you can pet. It is soft and fuzzy and I’m very excited about that clearly.” The album, printed on iridescent blue vinyl, comes in packaging with a “faux fur detail” and will set you back $60.

Jordin Sparks will star in the holiday rom-com Merry Little Mystery on Roku this holiday season. Jordin plays a woman who tries to stop a reporter, played by Keon Alexander, from revealing that she’s the Secret Santa of a small town. Jordin will record a new song for the film, as well. She says in a statement, “I enjoy doing holiday movies because … [t]hey make people smile, and we need more of that!”

