AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Alex Warren, Justin Bieber and more

todayFebruary 9, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Alex Warren celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of “Ordinary” Saturday in a unique way: He ate Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles out of his bowl-shaped Spotify award for 1 billion streams of the song. The Pebbles Cereal account commented, “we can’t tell what is more iconic, you or you eating our cereal.”

It seems as though Justin Bieber has tapped his wife, Hailey Bieber, to star in a new campaign for his Skylrk brand. He posted a video on Instagram showing Hailey posing in a Skylrk jacket, along with the news that the full campaign will arrive on Friday.

A Levi’s ad during the Super Bowl featured scenes of famous butts wearing Levi’s jeans, including the late George Michael’s iconic booty from his “Faith” video. George’s official Instagram Story reposted the scene from the ad and wrote, “Thanks @levis for giving George’s rear the celebrity it deserves.”

While performing “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” Sunday night in Sydney, Australia, Role Model delighted fans by bringing out three members of The Wiggles to dance along to the song. At the same festival on Saturday night, the crowd yelled for Chappell Roan to take part in the Australian tradition of doing a “shoey” — which means drinking beer out of a shoe. Her reaction? “No, no, no, no. I wanna talk about being gay instead.”

Grammy-winning “Don’t Know Why” singer Norah Jones is developing a stage musical version of the 1998 Sandra Bullock/Nicole Kidman film Practical Magic. Norah is co-writing the score for the production with noted producer Gregg Wattenberg.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%