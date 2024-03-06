AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Andy Grammer, Shania Twain and more

todayMarch 6, 2024

Andy Grammer will be the special guest on Live with Kelly & Mark‘s “After the Oscars” episode, which will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on March 11, just hours after the Academy Awards wrap up. Variety reports that Andy will perform a medley of songs on the show.

Shania Twain is now a Barbie doll. Mattel is honoring her with her very own Barbie doll in celebration of International Women’s Day. Shania’s doll is dressed in all black, wears a top hat and holds a microphone stand. Mattel senior creative manager Zlatan Kusnoor worked on Shania’s doll and told People it was “really interesting picking apart somebody’s face at such a granular level.”

All three Jonas Brothers are dads, so of course they’re familiar with the Australian children’s program Bluey. On Tuesday, the band gave their Brisbane, Australia, audience a real-life Bluey collaboration. The second half of their concert began with an homage to the show’s theme song — where the names of Bluey’s family members were replaced with Joe, Nick and Kevin. “The collab you never knew you needed,” Jonas Brothers captioned the video on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

