Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Madonna and more

Backstreet Boys have added a ninth date to their September 2026 residency in Düsseldorf, Germany: They’ll now be performing there from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale now. Before they ever broke through in the U.S., Backstreet was big in Germany, so this is a thank you to their fans. Like their Sphere residency, the shows will celebrate the group’s biggest album, Millennium.

After viewing her son Rocco Ritchie‘s latest art exhibit, Madonna wrote on Instagram, “Art has a unique way of bringing people together.” Truer words were never spoken, as both Madonna and Rocco’s dad, director Guy Ritchie, were both present at the exhibit. It was the first time the former spouses had been seen photographed together since their 2008 divorce. Rocco posted a photo of himself posing with Guy and Madonna and wrote on Instagram, “I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me. The work should speak for itself, that’s why the show was called ‘Talk Is Cheap.'”

If you have a child who is unusually interested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship, here’s the perfect Christmas gift for them: Taylor & Travis Forever Ultimate Fan Edition Little Golden Book Biography. Designed for kids ages 4-8, it tells the story about how the two stars fell in love, and gives them the opportunity to help plan the wedding, with interactive pages and stickers to imagine the cake, dress, guest list and more.