Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and more

todayFebruary 9, 2024

Usher‘s new album, Coming Home, features a sample from none other than Billy Joel. On his new track “A-Town Girl ft. Latto,” Usher has interpolated Billy’s iconic song “Uptown Girl,” as he pays homage to the women from his hometown city of Atlanta, Georgia.

Lady Gaga is once again teasing that new music is on the way soon. In new photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, Lady Gaga is pictured working in the studio. “Tik tok tik tok,” she captioned the black-and-white snaps. “READY MOTHER,” fellow musician Kesha commented under the photo, alongside a black heart emoji.

We now have behind the scenes footage of Katy Perry recording her voice for her role in the new Peppa Pig wedding special. “When my fans AND Daisy tell me to do something, it’s done,” Katy wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. “I got to voice the new Mrs. Leopard in the Peppa Pig Wedding Special! See it in select cinemas starting tomorrow!”

Meghan Trainor‘s son Riley just celebrated his third birthday. The singer marked the occasion by celebrating the milestone with an Instagram post on Thursday. “HOW IS MY BABY 3 YEARS OLD?” Trainor wrote. “RILEY, YOU ARE SO LOVED! YOU ARE THE SWEETEST, FUNNIEST, MOST DELICIOUS LITTLE HUMAN. YOU HAVE MY WHOLE HEART … MAMA LOVES YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

