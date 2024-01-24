AD
Music notes: Boy George, Katy Perry and more

todayJanuary 24, 2024

The unlikely trio of Boy GeorgeCHIC‘s Nile Rodgers and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose have teamed up to record a song for the new film Argylle, which features Dua Lipa in a major role. The track, “Electric Energy,” will be out on January 26, with the video premiering at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Matchbox TwentyMelissa Etheridge, Maren Morris, Teddy Swims and dozens and dozens of other artists  — including Neil Young and Dave Matthews Band — will perform at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival, which will take place September 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Louisville, Kentucky. Visit BourbonandBeyond.com for complete ticket information.

We now know why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up like aliens the other night. The couple attended Jeff Bezos‘ 60th birthday party, and while the event didn’t have an official space theme, many dressed up to pay tribute to the Amazon founder’s affinity for outer space. Katy took to the stage to perform several of her hits at the party, and was even joined by Usher to sing “Happy Birthday” to Bezos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

