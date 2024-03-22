Music notes: Céline Dion, Dua Lipa and more

Céline Dion rocked out to Bon Jovi at the Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers game on Thursday, where she was honored as the queen of the ice. Céline was pictured with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, as they watched the hockey game. Fan-recorded video shows she jammed out to “Livin’ on a Prayer,” even showing off some air-guitar moves.

Dua Lipa has released the acoustic video and audio for her track “Training Season.” She celebrated its release over on Instagram. “hope you love this version, it was sooo fun to break this song down and perform it in such a raw form with my favourite people, the most special afternoon,” Dua wrote in her caption.

This year, you can celebrate America’s birthday with Jonas Brothers. The band will perform at an Independence Day celebration on July 4th in Provo, Utah, Deseret News reports. They’re set to headline the annual Stadium of Fire event, which will also include a fireworks display and a flyover by f-23 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base.

When 36-year-old Taylor Swift fan and mother Selena Campione underwent an awake craniotomy to remove a brain tumor, her doctor made sure he wan’t interfering with her speech and other sectors of her brain by having her sing. She chose Taylor Swift songs, Billboard reports. “My two daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans, and so am I. I hear her music 24 hours a day, in my car, in my house. I could sing with her on stage, if she wanted me to,” Campione said. “So it just made sense to sing it during surgery. It helped me, I felt like my daughters were with me.” The tracks selected, you ask? Campione sang “22,” “Shake it Off” and “Style,” among others.