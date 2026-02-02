Music notes: Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and more

Chappell Roan doesn’t think people should be bent out of shape over her Grammy red carpet look, which featured her topless, wearing a piece of fabric hanging from two prosthetic nipple piercings that had been applied to her breasts. “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” Chappell wrote on Instagram. “The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

Gracie Abrams shared rare photos of herself smooching her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, in an Instagram post celebrating both his 30th birthday and the birthday of her childhood best friend Clementine. “P. Clemmy.” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji after each of their names. “My whole heart!!!!!!!!! I love February 2… Happy birthday. I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better.”

KATSEYE will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for State Farm Insurance, and a teaser is out now. Set to Bon Jovi‘s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” it stars Hailee Steinfeld attempting to hire a fictional insurance company called Halfway There, represented by Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key. The two sing the Bon Jovi hit, changing the lyrics to reflect all the ways in which their coverage is vastly inferior to State Farm’s. KATSEYE shows up to dance when they sing the chorus: “Whoa, oh, you’re livin’ on a prayer” — as in, you’ll be living on a prayer if you sign up for their terrible insurance. “Should’ve gone with State Farm,” says Hailee. Part two of the ad will debut Feb. 8 during the big game.