Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Chappell Roan, Mariah Carey and more

todayMay 22, 2025

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” is featured in the trailer for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers, about young American women in the 1800s who travel to the U.K. in hopes of marrying a lord, duke or other titled Brit. According to a press release, the new season, which debuts June 18, will also feature music from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams. Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne has been covering Chappell’s “Pink Pony Club” on her recently launched tour.

Mariah Carey will headline an Australian stadium tour this December; also on the bill are Pitbull and Jordin Sparks. The tour, called Fridayz Live, will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane, and mark Mariah’s first Australian performances in more than a decade.

Post Malone is set to perform at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix. He’ll headline one of the event’s after-race concerts this December, along with Metallica, Benson Boone and Katy Perry.

Following her return to music, Jessica Simpson will return to acting, with a guest role in Hulu’s new legal drama All’s Fair, starring Kim Kardashian. Jessica told Entertainment Tonight that since she and Kim are neighbors and their kids are best friends, “To be on set, it just felt kind of natural. It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

