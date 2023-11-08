AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Debbie Gibson, OneRepublic and more

todayNovember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Debbie Gibson will be honored at the 2024 She Rocks Awards. The event, which celebrates groundbreaking, innovative women in the music and audio industry, will take place in California on January 25. Other honorees include Laura KarpmanSylvia Massy and Kelsy Karter.

One day, years in the future, a headbanger will be sitting on the British throne. Prince William has revealed the musical tastes of his sons. According to the U.K. paper The Express, Prince William told pop group OneRepublic that his youngest son, Prince Louis, is a big fan of their songs, while his oldest son, Prince George, is an AC/DC fan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%