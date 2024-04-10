Music Notes: Dua Lipa, Billy Joel & more

Dua Lipa has dropped a snippet of the video for her new single, “Illusion,” which is coming out April 11 at 6 p.m. ET. From what we can see, there’s a lot of choreography, including some synchronized swimming scenes.

When Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his wife visited President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on April 9, Biden presented the prime minister with a custom-framed lithograph and a two-volume LP set, both of which were autographed by Billy Joel. To be specific, it was the Piano Man’s 1985 compilation, Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II.

Meanwhile, Paul Simon is scheduled to perform Wednesday at the state dinner Biden is hosting for the couple at the White House, because Kishida is said to be a fan.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are “so in love,” an insider tells People magazine. “It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments.” The insider added, “Benny makes her feel special and they try to see each other as much as possible. She really does feel like it’s the best she’s ever been treated by a guy, and she’s had a certain glow since they started dating.”