Music notes: Dua Lipa, Shania Twain and more

Dua Lipa is a big Spice Girls fan, and she just revealed her favorite member of the girl group. In an interview with Billboard released Tuesday, Dua said she was never allowed to play as her favorite Spice Girl on the elementary school playground. “I always wanted to be Baby Spice, but no one wanted to let me be Baby Spice because I wasn’t blonde,” Dua said. “It was a playground hierarchy. It was like, ‘Alright, you get to be Posh.’”

Lukas Gage has sent an apology Shania Twain‘s way. The actor addressed his brief marriage to Chris Appleton on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live episode, where he spoke about how Shania sang her hit “You’re Still the One” at his wedding. “I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time,” Gage said. “That was like the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

Madonna took a trip to Malawi with her twin daughters, Estere and Stella. The pop star shared photos from her visit to her Instagram Story. #EstereAndStella @raisingmalawi,” Madonna wrote on a photo, referencing the charitable organization she founded in 2006.