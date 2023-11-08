Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

Ed Sheeran is marking the release of his album Autumn Variations with a limited guitar drop. Made through his brand Sheeran Guitars, this new guitar is only available through the autumn season. Featuring an “Autumn Leaves” Spanish Cedar fingerboard inlay and an acorn bridge inlay design, the Autumn Variations guitar will cost you $1,232.95.

Rob Thomas is filling in for another famous Rob — Rob McElhenney — in a new commercial for Aviation Gin. Because McElhenney could not legally appear in the ad, Matchbox Twenty‘s Thomas answered the call to fill in. “I already like you better than other Rob,” Aviation Gin co-founder Ryan Reynolds said to Thomas in the ad.

If you’re an Elton John fan and a Marmite lover, you’re in luck. The new, limited-edition Elton John Marmite jar, released in benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is here — but only in the U.K. The collaboration celebrates 50 years of Elton’s album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and is available for purchase in Sainsbury’s stores across the pond.