AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

todayNovember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Ed Sheeran is marking the release of his album Autumn Variations with a limited guitar drop. Made through his brand Sheeran Guitars, this new guitar is only available through the autumn season. Featuring an “Autumn Leaves” Spanish Cedar fingerboard inlay and an acorn bridge inlay design, the Autumn Variations guitar will cost you $1,232.95. 

Rob Thomas is filling in for another famous Rob — Rob McElhenney — in a new commercial for Aviation Gin. Because McElhenney could not legally appear in the ad, Matchbox Twenty‘s Thomas answered the call to fill in. “I already like you better than other Rob,” Aviation Gin co-founder Ryan Reynolds said to Thomas in the ad.

If you’re an Elton John fan and a Marmite lover, you’re in luck. The new, limited-edition Elton John Marmite jar, released in benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is here — but only in the U.K. The collaboration celebrates 50 years of Elton’s album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and is available for purchase in Sainsbury’s stores across the pond.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%