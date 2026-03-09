AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Jordin Sparks and more

todayMarch 9, 2026

Ed Sheeran is set to make a guest appearance on Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets. The episode, which they teased on Instagram, drops Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT on YouTube and anywhere you get your podcasts.

And speaking of Benny Blanco, the music producer celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and his wife, Selena Gomez, celebrated him with an Instagram photo carousel. “happy birthday my love,” she wrote. “I love you with all my heart.”

Jordin Sparks has a new song called “Coming Back to Me” on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film The Pout-Pout Fish. Jordin also voices a fish named Shimmer in the film, which is based on Deborah Diesen’s 2008 children’s book and hits theaters March 20.

Written by: ABC News

