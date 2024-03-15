AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and more

todayMarch 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Ed Sheeran posted a clip of the new song he wrote for Perrie Edwards to his Instagram Story. The Little Mix member sang a snippet the track, called “Forget About Us,” in the 35-second video. “You didn’t think I was only going to give you 7 seconds did you?….’Forget About Us’ is coming soon. You can pre-save now,” the post’s caption reads.

Justin Timberlake‘s Tiny Desk Concert is here. NPR Music posted a clip from the video to its Instagram on Friday. “@justintimberlake’s Tiny Desk debut leans heavily on his early solo catalog with maximalist celebration,” the caption reads.

Is Maroon 5 teasing new music? Adam Levine recently posted a photo of himself hard at work in a recording studio. If and when they do release music, it’ll be their first release since 2023’s one-off single “Middle Ground.” Their last album, Jordi, came out in 2021.

Kelly Clarkson has sued her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, again. New documents filed claim he owes her much more than the $2.6 million that a California labor commissioner ruled he must pay her four months ago. The new documents say he had been violating state labor rules by overstepping his legal limits as her manager since 2007. The previous judgement only went back to 2017.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%