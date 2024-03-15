Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and more

Ed Sheeran posted a clip of the new song he wrote for Perrie Edwards to his Instagram Story. The Little Mix member sang a snippet the track, called “Forget About Us,” in the 35-second video. “You didn’t think I was only going to give you 7 seconds did you?….’Forget About Us’ is coming soon. You can pre-save now,” the post’s caption reads.

Justin Timberlake‘s Tiny Desk Concert is here. NPR Music posted a clip from the video to its Instagram on Friday. “@justintimberlake’s Tiny Desk debut leans heavily on his early solo catalog with maximalist celebration,” the caption reads.

Is Maroon 5 teasing new music? Adam Levine recently posted a photo of himself hard at work in a recording studio. If and when they do release music, it’ll be their first release since 2023’s one-off single “Middle Ground.” Their last album, Jordi, came out in 2021.

Kelly Clarkson has sued her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, again. New documents filed claim he owes her much more than the $2.6 million that a California labor commissioner ruled he must pay her four months ago. The new documents say he had been violating state labor rules by overstepping his legal limits as her manager since 2007. The previous judgement only went back to 2017.