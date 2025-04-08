Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and more

Ed Sheeran will be Alex Cooper‘s next victim on the Call Her Daddy podcast: The new episode is dropping Wednesday. Alex posted a video showing that every time she gets in her car and plugs in her phone, it immediately starts playing Ed’s hit “The A Team.” Finally an exasperated Alex asks, “Did you do this on purpose?” Cut to Ed, who we didn’t know was in the car, who shrugs and says, “I like it.”

Katy Perry will headline the after-race concert on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 in December. Her final Lifetimes tour date is scheduled for Nov. 7 in France, so she’ll have a month off before she travels to the Middle East for the performance.

Chappell Roan has referred to herself as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” a phrase she explained was inspired by drag queen Sasha Colby’s description of herself as “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” Given Chappell’s support of the drag community, it’s no wonder she was very popular on Sunday when she went backstage to visit the cast of Drag: The Musical, currently running on Broadway. The show posted a photo of Chappell posing with the performers and captioned it, “The queen mother of the Pink Pony Club paid us a visit.”

Justin Bieber recently posted a photo of himself and son Jack Blues lounging at home, but design experts immediately zeroed in on the couch they were sitting on. It turns out the sculptural sofa is the now-iconic Dune model by Pierre Paulin, which, according to Elle Decor, costs anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000; each modular section goes for more than $5,000. Other stars who own the sofa include Frank Ocean, Travis Barker and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.