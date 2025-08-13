AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and more

todayAugust 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift isn’t the only pop star who can get Google to do something cool when you put her name in the search box. Ed Sheeran has somehow arranged for Google to return the question “Did you mean Rupert Grint?” when you search for his name and vice versa. It’s all a promotion for Ed’s new video for “A Little More,” which features the Harry Potter actor as an obsessed Ed Sheeran fan.

During her Spotify Billions Club concert in June, Miley Cyrus performed her hit song “We Can’t Stop” because it’s one of her songs that has been streamed 1 billion times. But it wasn’t until this week that the song’s video officially hit the billion-view milestone on YouTube. It’s her fifth billion-view video as a lead artist, collaborator or featured artist, including “Flowers,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Party in the U.S.A.”

Ahead of more details being revealed about Taylor Swift‘s upcoming 12th studio album, Kansas City, Missouri, is taking advantage of its connection to the singer. From now through Sunday, fans can pose with a special TS12 photo op display in the Grand Hall of the city’s Union Station, featuring plenty of orange and green balloons. Plus, Union Station’s planetarium is running a new Laser Taylor Swift show on Saturday, featuring 13 Taylor hits brought to life by a laser light display and animations. Of course, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%