Music Notes: Elton John, Teddy Swims and more

Elton John‘s 33rd annual Academy Awards Viewing Party raised over $8.5 million Sunday night for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission to end AIDS. Stars who attended included Camila Cabello, Lance Bass, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Nikki Glaser and Paris Jackson. Elton’s two sons, Zachary and Elijah, also joined Elton and his husband, David Furnish, on the red carpet.

The LOVEROCKSNYC benefit concert starring Cher, Alicia Keys and Michael McDonald scheduled for March 6 at New York’s Beacon Theatre will now be available as a livestream starting at 8 p.m. ET on Veeps.com. You can sign up now at veeps.events/loverocksnyc to access the stream at a cost of $25. The proceeds will go to the New York charity God’s Love We Deliver, as well as to Project Angel Food in L.A. to help with wildfire relief.

The son of Matchbox 20‘s Rob Thomas and the son of Belinda Carlisle are among the offspring of famous musicians featured on the new season of the MTV series Family Legacy. The new season features 10 episodes of kids sharing their memories and thoughts about their parents. In addition to Rob’s son Mason and Belinda’s son Duke, you’ll hear from the children of TLC‘s T-Boz, Wyclef Jean, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more.

Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” has now racked up its 80th week on the Billboard Hot 100. There have only been three other songs in history that have spent that many weeks on the chart: Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves,” with 91 weeks; The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” with 90 weeks; and Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive,” with 87.