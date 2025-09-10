AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and more

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Harry Styles‘ latest romance has entered the “meet the parents” phase. People magazine reports that Harry and his alleged new girlfriend Zoë Kravitz met up with Zoë’s rock star dad Lenny Kravitz for lunch in New York City on Sept. 6. A source tells People, “Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.” The source added that the actress and the singer “have great chemistry, lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together.” The two were first spotted together in Rome about a week ago.

Dua Lipa continued her tribute to the cities hosting her Radical Optimism tour this week. After performing Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” while playing in that group’s hometown of Chicago on Sept. 6, she paid tribute to the bad boys of Boston, Aerosmith, during her show there on Sept. 9. Dua sang “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” which remains the legendary group’s only U.S. #1 hit.

A while back, Ed Sheeran launched private, by-invitation only Instagram account called Teddy’s Vinyl Breakfast, where he documents the vinyl records he plays for his family every morning. Now, he’s offering instant access to that account if you preorder the Walmart special vinyl edition of his new album PLAY, which is pressed on Coke bottle clear green vinyl.

The video for Ava Max‘s 2018 breakout hit “Sweet But Psycho” has hit a billion views on YouTube.  It’s the singer’s first video to hit that milestone.

Written by: ABC News

