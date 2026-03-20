AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Harry Styles, Enrique Iglesias and more

todayMarch 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Harry Styles is spending a second week at #1 on the U.K. charts with his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. When it debuted at #1 last week, it broke multiple records and gave Harry the biggest opening week of his career worldwide. We’ll find out Monday if it’s managed to stick around for a second week on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Harry hasn’t publicly acknowledged that he and Zoë Kravitz are dating, but the two were photographed together at New York City’s JFK airport on Thursday, getting a flight out of town. Harry and Zoë also held hands while attending the Saturday Night Live after-party last weekend, following Harry’s hosting and musical guest stint on the show; Zoë’s famous mom, Lisa Bonet, was there as well.

In other news regarding low-key relationships between two famous people, Enrique Iglesias and his partner Anna Kournikova have finally revealed the name of their fourth child, who was born in December. Alongside a photo on Instagram of all the kids, Anna revealed that the baby boy is named Romeo. Enrique shared the photo and commented, “Familia.” The couple, who’ve been together since 2001, are also parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and daughter Mary, 6.

Bastille’s 2013 top-10 hit “Pompeii” has reached two billion streams on Spotify. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%