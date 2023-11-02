Music notes: Harry Styles, Pink and more

Harry Styles is ready to please his fans with all-new fragrances. Three new scents — Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot — are coming soon to his beauty brand, Pleasing. All three are inspired by time, places and memories, and arrive in store and online on November 16.

A mini documentary covering Pink‘s Summer Carnival Tour is available to watch on X, formerly known as Twitter. “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. And that’s what we do,” Pink wrote alongside the two-minute video, which was directed by David Spearing.

Foy Vance has announced his newest single, and it’s bringing a bunch of artists together. The track, “Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition),” is a collaboration featuring Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Keith Urban. It drops November 16 via Ed’s Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra.

Friends fans seemed to be seeking comfort following the shocking death of Matthew Perry on Saturday. Matthew played Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom and, according to Luminate, streams of the Friends theme song, The Rembrandts‘ “I’ll Be There for You,” nearly tripled over October 29 and October 30. That’s up 184 percent from the week before.