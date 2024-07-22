AD
Music News

Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and more

todayJuly 22, 2024

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her upcoming 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed bash. People reports Jennifer’s husband, Ben Affleck, did not attend the party, which took place in the Hamptons, New York, on Saturday. Many of the guests who attended were pictured wearing royal attire to the event, including Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who wore a blue gown.

Miley Cyrus called out Kendall Jenner during a recent performance of her Grammy-winning song “Flowers.” During an event to celebrate Gucci Flora, Miley sang in front of a group of 200 people, including Kendall. “Why am I singing and you’re not?” Miley asked the crowd during the song, before following up with, “Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?”

Jessie J is opening up about her mental health journey. The singer shared on Instagram on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder within the last three months. “It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it,” Jessie wrote in the caption.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

