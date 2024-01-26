AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jon Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and more

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The performers for the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Jon Bon Jovi have been announced. Bon Jovi himself will take the stage, as well as Melissa EtheridgeGoo Goo DollsShania TwainBruce Springsteen and Jelly Roll. “I’m looking forward to seeing these talented musicians take the stage for the MusiCares gala. I’m honored they are able to be with us for such a wonderful night,” Bon Jovi said in a statement.

We now know how Lionel Richie found out he has another grandchild on the way. His daughter Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, told their parents all together. “I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week,” Sofia told Vogue. “Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests.”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Justin Timberlake is prepared to defend Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman in the promo for this weekend’s episode. After Sarah laments her Oscar snub, Justin asks her: “Wait, what movie were you in?” She tells him she meant Oscar the Grouch, who she says turned her down for a date. “Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will beat his a**!” Justin responds.

Speaking of Justin, his fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass is supporting his new single, “Selfish.” Lance posted a Reel to Instagram, in which he eats broccoli while his husband, Michael Turchin, eats a sheet cake topped with frosting that reads, “I [heart] JT.” He captioned the post, “This video is brought to you by diabetes and my Selfish husband … Congrats @justintimberlake on the new banger!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%