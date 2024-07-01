AD
Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks and more

todayJuly 1, 2024

If you feel like supporting Jon Bon Jovi‘s favorite charity, you could win a chance to attend a private concert with him in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. If you donate to the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation before July 9, you could win a trip to the Cape for Jon’s July 19 performance, plus a photo op with Jon and a Bon Jovi-signed guitar. Visit fandiem.com for more information.

After she attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour show in Dublin on June 30 — and had the song “Clara Bow” dedicated to her — Stevie Nicks joined Taylor and her pals for a night out at a local pub. According to Hacienda Bar’s Facebook page, Taylor, her musicians and dancers, boyfriend Travis Kelce, Stevie and Taylor’s opening act Paramore all hit up the place after the show. Sadly, there are no pictures of this historic hangout, because the bar says it wanted to “allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

Singer Wyn Starks, a former America’s Got Talent contestant who broke through in 2022 with his hit “Who I Am,” still can’t believe that the song is featured in the new Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion: She sings along with it in one scene and it’s described as one of her favorite songs. “I’ll be on cloud nine for the rest of my life!” he says. “It’s such a full circle moment. Celine Dion has been such an inspiration to me, and her music has helped me get through so many obstacles in my life. Seeing her belt out ‘Who I Am’ with such strength and resilience in spite of everything she’s going through will be a moment I’ll never forget.”

Written by: ABC News

