Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Sara Bareilles and more

todayNovember 21, 2025

Jonas Brothers have released a new music video of sorts: It’s a scene from their new Disney+/Hulu movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. In the scene, Nick Jonas ends up duetting with a former nemesis of his named Ethan: In the fictional world of the movie, they starred together in a musical version of Home Alone, with Nick playing the father and Ethan playing Macaulay Culkin‘s role. They sing the title song of the musical, but it turns nasty since Ethan still hates Nick. You can watch it on YouTube now.

Sara Bareilles will receive the Ambassador Award at the Society of Composers and Lyricists’ New York City holiday party, scheduled for Dec. 2. In addition, Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Talk about being ‘Golden’ — Kpop Demon Hunters has been ruled officially eligible to compete for the Academy Award for best animated film.

Billboard‘s Holiday Albums chart is back for 2025, and an old favorite has once again returned to the top: Michael Bublé’s 2011 album Christmas. Since its release, the album has spent 61 weeks in total at #1 on the chart.

Robyn‘s “Dancing on My Own” has become an anthem for millennials; it’s been covered by everyone from Kings of Leon to Pentatonix to Alex Warren. Now, you can ring in 2026 by seeing the Swedish pop star sing it herself: She’s announced a one-off show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on Dec. 31.  Robyn returned to live performance on Nov. 19 for the first time since 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

