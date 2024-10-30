AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Josh Groban, Bryan Adams and more

todayOctober 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD

On Oct. 29 in New York City, Josh Groban hosted his annual benefit event for his charity Find Your Light. The gala featured speeches from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Misty Copeland, and performances by Sara Bareilles, pop star JoJo and, of course, Josh. Old pals Josh and Sara also duetted on “Both Sides Now,” and one of the night’s honorees, opera star Renée Fleming, duetted with Josh on “Hallelujah.” The event raised $1.4 million for arts education for kids nationwide, a cause that’s very close to Josh’s heart.

Bryan Adams will receive the Legend Award at the 2024 BAMBIs, a German award that honors excellence in media, arts, culture, sports and other fields. The event will stream live on Prime Video on Nov. 7.

Clay Aiken will perform and Backstreet Boys will appear at the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, airing Nov. 2 on CBS and CMT, and streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime. The one-hour special will raise money for people impacted by the hurricanes in the Southeastern U.S. and for long-term recovery efforts. Also appearing or performing will be Stephen Colbert, country stars Tyler Hubbard, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and Blake Shelton, and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

A trailer has arrived for Jingle Bell Love, a holiday romance on the Roku Channel starring New Kid on the Block‘s Joey McIntyre. Joey plays Jack, a man who visits late wife’s hometown for Christmas, where his daughter tries to make a match between him and a local shop owner, played by Michelle Morgan. The film features a new song from Joey called “A Brand New Christmas.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%