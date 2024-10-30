Music Notes: Josh Groban, Bryan Adams and more

On Oct. 29 in New York City, Josh Groban hosted his annual benefit event for his charity Find Your Light. The gala featured speeches from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Misty Copeland, and performances by Sara Bareilles, pop star JoJo and, of course, Josh. Old pals Josh and Sara also duetted on “Both Sides Now,” and one of the night’s honorees, opera star Renée Fleming, duetted with Josh on “Hallelujah.” The event raised $1.4 million for arts education for kids nationwide, a cause that’s very close to Josh’s heart.

Bryan Adams will receive the Legend Award at the 2024 BAMBIs, a German award that honors excellence in media, arts, culture, sports and other fields. The event will stream live on Prime Video on Nov. 7.

Clay Aiken will perform and Backstreet Boys will appear at the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, airing Nov. 2 on CBS and CMT, and streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime. The one-hour special will raise money for people impacted by the hurricanes in the Southeastern U.S. and for long-term recovery efforts. Also appearing or performing will be Stephen Colbert, country stars Tyler Hubbard, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and Blake Shelton, and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

A trailer has arrived for Jingle Bell Love, a holiday romance on the Roku Channel starring New Kid on the Block‘s Joey McIntyre. Joey plays Jack, a man who visits late wife’s hometown for Christmas, where his daughter tries to make a match between him and a local shop owner, played by Michelle Morgan. The film features a new song from Joey called “A Brand New Christmas.”