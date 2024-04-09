Music Notes: Josh Groban, Matchbox Twenty and more

On April 24 in LA, Josh Groban will be honored at a benefit gala for the nonprofit music education program Music Will. In a statement shared with Billboard, Josh says, “I deeply admire Music Will’s commitment to enacting meaningful, systemic change in music education by meeting kids where they are and prioritizing equity and tangible access in schools.”

Barry Manilow will kick off a mini residency at New York’s Radio City Music Hall April 17, but if you couldn’t get tickets this time around, he’ll be back in the fall. He’s added five new shows, running from October 9 to October 14. Tickets for all the newly announced shows go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m.

Matchbox Twenty has added another live date to their 2024 schedule: They’ll perform August 30 at the Minnesota State Fair. Tickets go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. CT. They’ll also perform at the North to Shore Festival in Newark, New Jersey, on June 27, at the Washington State Fair on September 13 and at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Kentucky on September 19.

Tracy Chapman just landed her first Academy of Country Music Awards nomination: She’s up for Song of the Year for “Fast Car,” which Luke Combs has turned into a massive crossover hit. She won the same honor at the Country Music Association Awards in November. Luke, meanwhile, leads the nominees with eight, including Single of the Year for “Fast Car.”