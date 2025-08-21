AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Justin Bieber, Benson Boone and more

todayAugust 21, 2025

After weeks of teases, it appears as though Justin Bieber‘s new fashion brand, Skylrk, is finally going to become available. He posted a video of one of the sunglass designs on Thursday and wrote, “TMRW.” Fans also noted that Friday is the first birthday of Justin and wife Hailey Bieber‘s son, Jack Blues Bieber. On Instagram, Justin has posted pictures of sunglasses, clothing, footwear, furniture and baby gear.

Benson Boone will be performing at the upcoming 2025 Dreamfest benefit concert, scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The event is organized by tech company Salesforce as part of its annual Dreamforce conference and will raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Metallica is also on the bill; visit TheConcertforKids.org for ticket options.

Fans are evidently pregaming for the release of The Life of a Showgirl by streaming Taylor Swift‘s older music. Billboard reports that from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 her streams increased 57% from three days prior to the New Heights podcast announcement. In addition, a song from Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, “False God,” experienced a 383% increase in streams after it was featured on the Aug. 13 episode of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

